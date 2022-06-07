Australian Olympian Tony Vidmar is set to lead the country's men's under-23 football team, the Olyroos, in its bid to qualify for Paris 2024.

Vidmar, who competed at Barcelona 1992, is a current member of Graham Arnold's coaching staff with the senior side and will take charge of the youth squad following the conclusion of Australia's World Cup campaign this year in Qatar.

The 51-year-old was Australia's assistant coach at Tokyo 2020 where they finished bottom of their group but pulled off a shock 2-0 win against Argentina.

The Socceroos are yet to qualify for the tournament and have to beat the United Arab Emirates and Peru to secure their place for the World Cup scheduled from November 21 to December 18.

"I have been privileged in my life to have had a long association with the Olyroos, so it is a real honour to know that over the next two years I will continue to be involved with a program that is so crucial for Australian football," Vidmar said.

"The Olyroos program provides a vital link between our youth national teams and the Socceroos, and the last cycle provided a great illustration of how players can progress to the senior national team, and even secure moves to top leagues abroad, by gaining international experience and exposure via the Olyroos."

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has congratulated Vidmar on his appointment prior to the qualification campaign.

"Tony has shown he is a world class player, coach and mentor and I congratulate him and Football Australia on the appointment," said AOC President Ian Chesterman.

Tony Vidmar was Australia's assistant coach for the men's team during Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"With Tony’s experience competing at Barcelona, his stellar international career and assistant coaching the Olyroos at Tokyo 2020, Tony will bring a wealth of knowledge to the next generation of Australian football Olympians.

"Millions of Australians tuned in to cheer on the Olyroos at Tokyo 2020 in their first Olympic appearance since Beijing 2008 and were thrilled to watch them compete with traditional football powerhouses.

"I know Tony and the team at Football Australia will do everything in their power to see the Olyroos proudly representing Australia in Paris, and I look forward to following the team’s progression through the qualification process."

Vidmar amassed 76 senior caps for Australia from 1991 and 2006.

He was also part of the squad that exceeded expectations to finish fourth in the Olympics at Barcelona 1992.

Men’s football qualifying for Paris 2024 is set to commence in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in 2023.

For the Tokyo Games, Australia qualified after finishing third in the AFC Under-23 Championship.