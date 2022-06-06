Australia are set to start the defence of their men's beach volleyball Commonwealth Games title against Rwanda, South Africa and the Maldives in Pool B at Birmingham 2022, with women's reigning champions Canada drawn against New Zealand, Kenya and Ghana.

Canada and Australia were allocated Pools A and B respectively in both draws as the top two ranked Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs) in the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) modified rankings, calculated using results from April 16 2018 to March 31 2022.

Host nation England were placed in Pool C, with the second spot filled by the third-placed CGA in the FIVB modified rankings - New Zealand in the men's tournament and Vanuatu in the women's, both Gold Coast 2018 bronze medallists.

Chris McHugh partnered the now-retired Damien Schumann en route to gold at Gold Coast 2018, and is set play with Paul Burnett for Australia in the men's tournament.

They have been drawn against three Commonwealth Games debutants in beach volleyball in Rwanda, South Africa and the Maldives.

In Pool A, the runners-up from four years ago in Canada are set to face The Gambia, St Kitts and Nevis, and Sri Lanka.

Cyprus and Tuvalu join England and New Zealand in Pool C.

Chris McHugh, left, will team up with new partner Paul Burnett at Birmingham 2022 as she seeks to add another gold medal after winning at Gold Coast 2018 when beach volleyball made its Commonwealth Games debut ©Getty Images

In the women's tournament, Australia's Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar are aiming to upgrade silver at Gold Coast 2018 to gold at Birmingham 2022.

They start against Cyprus, Trinidad and Tobago, and Sri Lanka in Pool B.

Defending champions Canada have been pitted against New Zealand, Kenya and Ghana in Pool A.

Completing the women's beach volleyball line-up, Scotland and the Solomon Islands join England and Vanuatu in Pool C.

A match schedule is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

FIVB President Ary Graça welcomed the completion of the draw.

"With Birmingham 2022 now less than two months away, the pathway to becoming Commonwealth beach volleyball champions is becoming clearer for the teams and I am sure they are all focused on preparing for this important event," the Brazilian official said.

"The pools that have been drawn will ensure intense and competitive match-ups from the preliminary phase all the way to the final, showcasing the very best of our sport to existing fans and new audiences alike."

Beach volleyball matches at Birmingham 2022 are due to be held at a purpose-built venue at Smithfield ©Birmingham 2022

A purpose-built venue at Smithfield is set to stage beach volleyball matches at Birmingham 2022 from July 30 to August 7.

Smithfield is also due to host 3x3 basketball matches during the Games.

Beach volleyball made its Commonwealth Games debut at Gold Coast 2018.