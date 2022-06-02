The British women's curling team who won Olympic gold at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics have been including on the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Skip Eve Muirhead has been made an Order of the British Empire (OBE) and team-mates Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff, Mili Smith and Victoria Wright have all been awarded Member of the British Empire (MBE) honours in recognition of their services to the sport.

British curling head coach David Murdoch has received an MBE for his contribution to curling and his role in Britain's recent success.

Britain's women beat Japan 10-3 in the Beijing 2022 final to win the country's first Olympic gold medal in curling since Salt Lake City 2002.

Muirhead also picked up a bronze medal in Sochi eight years earlier.

"It has been a whirlwind year and this award has given me some time to reflect on the Olympics and the World Champs," Muirhead said.

"To get this on the back of the MBE feels very special."

Britain's Chef de Mission at Beijing 2022, Georgina Harland, has also been recognised with an MBE.

Harland was the nation's first-ever female Chef de Mission.

Other members of the British Olympic community to be honoured include swimmer Hannah Miley and GB Taekwondo performance director Gary Hall.

Both received MBEs.

British taekwondo fighters picked up two gold and three bronze medals at the European Taekwondo Championships in Manchester last month.

Boccia International Sports Federation (BISFed) President David Hadfield is now an OBE for services to sport, so too Rio 2016 Paralympic cycling gold medallist Corrine Hall.

Beijing 2022 gold medallist Neil Simpson has been made an MBE ©Getty Images

Paralympic skier Neil Simpson and his guide, brother Andrew, were both made MBEs after winning super-G gold and super combined bronze medals at Beijing 2022.

Wheelchair racer Samantha Kinghorn received the same honour for services to disability sport.

Wales footballer and five-time UEFA Champions League winner Gareth Bale was named an MBE, so too England and Liverpool man James Milner.

Snooker players Mark Selby and Judd Trump, both English and both former world champions, were given MBEs for services to snooker and to charity.

The Birthday Honours List, which includes 1,134 individuals, was released to mark the Queen's official birthday and associated 70th jubilee celebrations.

The monarch's actual birthday is April 21.