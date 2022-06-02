Finnish Olympic Committee President Jan Vapaavuori has survived a vote of confidence after the organisation staged an Extraordinary Meeting in response to the controversy surrounding Mika Lehtimäki.

Lehtimäki was head of the Finnish Olympic Committee’s Top Sports Unit and was given a contract extension in February, only to resign less than a month later over claims that he had sent inappropriate text messages to two female colleagues.

A total of 16 National Federations called an Extraordinary Meeting where the organisation’s Bureau faced a vote of confidence.

It has been confirmed that there were 72 votes in favour and 22 against, with seven abstentions following the secret ballot.

Vapaavuori and vice-presidents Sari Multala and Susanna Rahkamo - who is one four candidates bidding to become the next President of the International Skating Union - have been under fire due to the handling of the Lehtimäki case.

But Vapaavuori claims the result of the vote shows that the "matter is now over" and insists "we are moving forward", as reported by YLE.

The meeting reportedly saw members review an independent report commissioned by the Finnish Olympic Committee on the Lehtimäki case.

It has been reported that the investigation found the Finnish Olympic Committee Board was not aware of the written warning that Lehtimäk received last October when it approved his contract extension in February.

Tytti Saarinen, chairman of the Finnish Badminton Association, which called for an Extraordinary Meeting to take place, said he was pleased that an investigation into the Lehtimäki case had been carried out.

Mika Lehtimäki resigned as the head of the Finnish Olympic Committee’s Top Sports Unit in March after sending inappropriate text messages to two people ©Finnish Olympic Committee

"It was also stated at the meeting that change often needs a crisis," said Saarinen, per YLE.

"Maybe it's been there now, but usually we get up from it.

"The discussion at the meeting was really good, constructive and varied.

"I am really pleased that things have been looked through.

"Now there are the facts on which to base decisions.

"I feel that the air must have been cleansed.

"At least we are aware of how things have gone and we are not dependent on speculation."

The meeting comes a month after Taina Susiluoto was announced as the new chief executive of the Finnish Olympic Committee, replacing Mikko Salonen.

"We have a new, busy CEO who has trained as a lawyer, who will start in office tomorrow," added Vapaavuori.

"In addition, these recommendations for action are clearly identified and, for the most part, difficult to implement.

"They will just be implemented and taken differently."

Rahkamo faces opposition from Patricia St Peter of the United States, South Korea’s Kim Jae-youl and Serbia’s Slobodan Delić for the top job at the ISU.

The next President of the ISU is due to be elected at the organisation’s Congress, set to be held in Phuket in Thailand from June 6 to 10.