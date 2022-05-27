Scotland fans to sing Ukrainian national anthem with away fans at World Cup qualifier

Scottish and Ukrainian supporters are set to sing Ukraine's national anthem together prior to their FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday (June 1) in solidarity against the ongoing invasion.

Language app Duolingo is working with the Scottish Football Supporters Association, who are to sing Shche ne vmerla Ukrainy with opera singer Vasyl Savenko and duo Julia Kogut-Kalynyuk and Kateryna Trachuk.

Glasgow's "Voice of the Town" choir will join them too at Hampden Park, when the national anthem is played, as tradition, before international football matches.

This will come after the home side's anthem O Flower of Scotland.

Duolingo has created a phonetic version of the Ukrainian lyrics, which will also be available on the app for fans to practise before the match.

Flyers will also be available on arrival, with the translation being written by a native Ukrainian and Duolingo's localisation team.

Duolingo are showing the lyrics phonetically for English speakers ©Duolingo

"Football unites people, with the World Cup the pinnacle for this, but we all know this match carries even more significance, and the eyes of the world will be watching," said Colin Watkins, United Kingdom country manager at Duolingo.

"We want all Scotland fans and all football fans to show their solidarity in song and show the world they are united with Ukraine through language."

Scotland and Ukraine were set to play in Glasgow in March, but the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on February 24 postponed the match to allow the affected nation more time for preparation.

It is the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup European playoff qualifiers, meaning the winner of the match is to face Wales on June 5 for a place at Qatar 2022.