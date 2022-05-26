FIG update code of conduct to ban gymnasts from displaying political propaganda in events

Athletes have been officially banned from using political, racial or religious propaganda in competition by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

The FIG Executive Committee has updated its code of conduct following the incident involving Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak during the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Doha in March.

Kuliak wore the letter "Z", a symbol associated with Russia’s military operation, on his singlet during the competition and also during the medal ceremony for the parallel bars, a competition won by Ukrainian Ilia Kovtun.

At the time, an FIG statement described Kuliak’s action as "shocking behaviour".

Last week, the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation (GEF) banned Kuliak for a year as punishment for the incident.

"The Executive Committee has approved a new version of the code of conduct that strengthens the rules relating to the protection of all competitors," the FIG said in a statement following its two-day meeting in Dubrovnik.

"Now it contains a provision prohibiting any type of demonstration or the use of political, religious and racial propaganda in tournaments."

The FIG Executive Committee, meeting in Dubrovnik, have now banned competitors from demonstrating political, religious and racial propaganda during events ©FIG

The Artistic Gymnastics Federation of Russia today confirmed that Kuliak will appeal against the GEF ban.

"The appeal will definitely be filed, the deadline for its submission to the appeal tribunal of the Gymnastic Ethics Foundation will expire on June 7," the governing body’s President Vasily Titov told Russia’s official state news agency TASS.

Russian and Belarusian gymnasts have not been allowed to take part in FIG events since a ruling made at an emergency meeting of the FIG Executive Board following Kuliak’s show of support for the war in Ukraine.

Kuliak was also one of a group of sports stars who attended a "pro-victory" rally alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin in March.

Earlier this month, another gymnast, Olympic women's team gold medallist Angelina Melnikova, was pictured at a Victory Day parade in Voronezh holding a "Z" symbol.

Another of Russia's Olympic gymnastics gold medallists, Nikita Nagornyy, participated in the Victory Day parade as part of the Young Army Cadets National Movement.

Olympic gold medallist Angelina Melnikova is another Russian gymnast to have publicly displayed the "Z" symbol which is associated with the invasion of Ukraine ©Instagram

The Tokyo 2020 team gold medallist Nagornyy featured in the parade as part of the Young Army Cadets National Movement.

Nagornyy, also the winner of all-around and horizontal bar bronze medals as part of the Russian Olympic Committee team last year, has been the head of the movement since 2020.

Kuliak was the second Russian athlete to have been banned for showing their support for the Ukraine invasion.

Last month, double Olympic swimming champion Evgeny Rylov was suspended for nine months by the International Swimming Federation after taking part in the pro-war rally.

Last week, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach issued a warning to athletes who support Russia’s military assault on Ukraine.

"We are monitoring closely who is supporting this war with their statements or actions and have drawn and will draw the necessary consequences," he said.