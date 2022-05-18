Kappa set to provide U.S. Ski & Snowboard apparel for Milan Cortina 2026 after signing multi-year deal

Kappa has entered a multi-year sponsorship deal with U.S. Ski & Snowboard which is set to see the Italian sportswear company become the official technical apparel partner for the country's ski, freeski, and snowboard athletes at the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Games.

As part of the partnership, Kappa is set to outfit all teams with outerwear, speed and race suits beginning with the 2022-2023 season and is due to launch a fashion retail line with the hopes of expanding its footprint across the US.

The move also sees Colorado-based Spyder lose its apparel deal with the governing body after 33 years.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with such an iconic brand that will enhance our team’s performance and style," said U.S. Ski & Snowboard President Sophie Goldschmidt.

"The opportunity to have a single outerwear and race suit provider for all teams will allow us to streamline every aspect of this partnership to reach its fullest potential.

"In addition, Kappa’s research and development will provide US athletes with significant technical advantages as they focus on next season, the 2026 Winter Olympic Games and beyond."

U.S. Ski & Snowboard President Sophie Goldschmidt hopes the partnership with Kappa can offer athletes technical advantages as a result of its research and development department ©Getty Images

The deal is also due to see Kappa outfit the teams for the 2030 Winter Olympics as well as providing additional support for all US domestic and International Ski Federation World Cup events up until the 2032 season.

It marks the first time a single outerwear and race suit provider has outfitted all the US teams.

"We’re truly honoured to start this long-term partnership with the U.S. Ski & Snowboard," said Lorenzo Boglione, vice-president of BasicNet, Kappa's parent company.

"For Kappa, this is a great opportunity as well as a wonderful comeback to sponsor an American national team, as we did from 1982 to 1988 with USA Track and Field.

"We are very proud to dress these incredible athletes.

"Being together in the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics here in Italy will be amazing."

Milan Cortina 2026 is scheduled to take place from February 6 to 22 2026, and is set to be the third edition of the Winter Olympics hosted in Italy following Cortina d'Ampezzo 1956 and Turin 2006.