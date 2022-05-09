Birmingham 2022 has begun work on temporary Games-time enhancements to the Alexander Stadium as the venue prepares to host events at the Commonwealth Games.

The Alexander Stadium was officially handed over to Birmingham 2022 by the City Council at the end of April.

The handover was hailed as the most significant milestone for the Games' marquee venue, following three years of redevelopment work.

"The newly redeveloped Alexander Stadium looks fantastic," said Dominic Olliff, director of venues for Birmingham 2022.

"We are delighted to take up tenancy for the next few months, as we make the final preparations for and then deliver the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"As it will host the track and field programme, and our Opening and Closing Ceremonies, the stadium is a hugely important venue for the Games, and it has been a joy to witness its incredible transformation over the last couple of years."

Birmingham 2022 is making adjustments to prepare the 30,000-seat venue for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, which will be held on July 28 and August 8, respectively.

The venue will also host athletics and Para athletics competition at the Games, with competition held at the venue from August 2 to 7.

Temporary overlay will be removed following the Games.

Final preparations are ongoing at the redeveloped venue prior to the Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

This will leave a venue with a little less than 18,000 seats, which it is claimed will be a focal point for sport, health, well-being and community activity.

The facility has been billed as the home of British athletics.

"Having been working in sport and leisure for the council for 25 years, the pride I feel in having overseen the transformation of this facility is almost overwhelming," said Dave Wagg, head of sport and physical activity at Birmingham City Council.

"Despite the massive challenges thrown at us over the last two years, none of which could have been imagined at the time Birmingham was named as host city for the Games, we have come through and delivered exactly what was required.

"That is due to the hard work and effort of many people engaged on the project - I offer my thanks to everyone who had a role on the scheme and cannot wait to see the stadium on the international stage for Birmingham 2022."

Birmingham City Council said the redevelopment had remained on budget and schedule, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alexander Stadium was renovated as part of a £72 million ($90 million/€83million) construction programme, which has taken almost three years and replaced a smaller stadium which had occupied the same site.