Olympic silver medallist Colin Jackson has called on the British Government to ignite change among Commonwealth countries, with 36 nations set to participate in Birmingham 2022 still outlawing homosexuality.

Jackson feels that these countries, which make up half of the 72 nations and territories with Commonwealth Games Associations, should still be allowed to compete and that their laws stem from the rule of the British Empire.

"The rules that have been adopted in Commonwealth countries are all the legacy of the United Kingdom when its laws were put into place," the double Commonwealth Games champion Jackson told insidethegames at the launch of uniforms for volunteers at Birmingham 2022.

"I think perhaps the United Kingdom needs to play a stronger role, as a Government, in making sure that these Commonwealth countries now come into line and into the 21st century.

"I think that is really important because this is one of the negative things that the legacy of an empire can have on a society."

In Bangladesh, Barbados, Guyana, Pakistan, and Uganda, sexual conduct between same-sex adults has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment with many more countries also imposing strict punishments.

The origins of some of these laws date back to the 19th century or earlier when former colonial administrators established anti-gay legislation.

"Yes, we have got to look at these laws, and they are laws of their land, but as the head of the Commonwealth we should really be pushing them to change," said Jackson.

Colin Jackson feels homosexuality is still illegal in so many Commonwealth countries because of the legacy left behind by the British Empire ©Birmingham 2022

"We need to say to them 'come into the 21st century, accept people for who they are and what they are bringing to the world'.

"Those are the most important things.

"We need equality in every shape and form, whether you are a man or woman, whether you are black or white it does not matter.

"We need equality and I think if you get that sense of equality you get a mix of everybody getting involved then you get a more positive society and I think that is what we should all be aiming for."

In Brunei, which is set to make its ninth Commonwealth Games appearance in Birmingham, homosexuality is punishable by death.

Human rights group OutRight Action International has described Brunei as "the country that has the most worrisome state of rights for LGBT people in Southeast Asia".

Jackson, who was attending the Birmingham 2022 volunteer uniform launch here at the Library of Birmingham prior to the Games, publicly came out as gay in 2017.

The Games are scheduled to run from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham with the West Midlands city set to be the third English host.

Manchester staged the 2002 event while London hosted in 1934, when it was known as the British Empire Games.