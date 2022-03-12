World number one Fan through at Singapore Smash as Harimoto suffers shock exit

World number one and Olympic silver medallist Fan Zhendong progressed from the round of 64 in the men's singles at the Singapore Smash, winning his opening match while Japanese rival Tomokazu Harimoto was eliminated much earlier than he expected.

The Chinese player defeated Tiago Apolonia of Portugal 11-8, 11-8, 5-11, 11-9, setting up a last-32 tie with Japan's Masataka Morizono, who defeated Slovakian Yang Wang 11-7, 12-10, 11-7.

World number four Harimoto was the second of the top four seeds to be eliminated in two days, losing 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-3 to American Kanak Jha at the Singapore Sports Hub.

Brazilian third seed Hugo Calderano was defeated yesterday in five games by Portugal's Joao Geraldo.

Germany's world number nine Timo Boll came away with a narrow win against Brazilian Gustavo Tsuboi 11-6, 10-12, 11-3, 5-11, 11-5.

Chinese world number 10 Xu Xin put in one of the most dominant performances of the day, disposing of Zhe Yu Clarence Chew of Singapore 11-3, 11-1, 11-7.

World number eight Lin Gaoyuan of China was eliminated too in straight games, losing the late match to South Korean Lim Jong-hoon 11-6, 11-9, 11-6.

Tomokazu Harimoto was eliminated from the Singapore Smash in his opening match ©Getty Images

Chinese world number two Chen Meng was a comfortable winner over Japan's Hitomi Sato in the women's singles, running out the victor by an 11-8, 11-7, 11-9 margin.

She faces Singapore's Zeng Jian, who won in straight games 11-9, 11-3, 11-8 over Melanie Diaz from Puerto Rico.

Japanese third seed Mima Ito is through too, defeating Germany's Ying Han 11-3, 11-5, 9-11, 11-5.

Fifth seed Wang Yidi defeated her compatriot Chen Xingtong 9-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-6, 11-6 in one of the matches of the day.

Japanese eighth-seed Kasumi Ishikawa won in straight games over United States' Lily Zhang too, with the score ending 11-2, 11-8, 12-10.

In the mixed doubles, France's Emmanuel Lebesson and Jian Nan Yuan defeated Hong Kong's Lee Ho Ching and Germany's Dang Qiu 11-13, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 11-9; meaning they face Ho Kwan Kit and German Nina Mittelham after their victory over Slovakians Barbora Balazova and Lubomir Pistej 11-9, 9-11, 11-3, 8-11, 11-6.

Bernadette Szocs and Ovidiu Ionescu of Romania won 11-2, 11-9, 11-3 against Singapore's Pang Yew En Koen and Lin Ye; setting up a quarter-finals match against Chinese players Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin, who ran out 11-4, 11-3, 12-10 victors over Egypt's Dina Meshref and Omar Assar.