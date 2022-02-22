World number one Pavlik progresses to World Archery Para Championships third round

Compound men's world number one Marcel Pavlik has progressed to the third round of the World Archery Para Championships after defeating Iraq's world number 41 Sulaiman Sulaiman.

The match ended 141-117 in the Slovak's favour.

Despite the first end tensely closing 26-23 to Pavlik, the World Championships bronze medallist was never really in trouble.

He extended his lead after each end and, by the end of the fourth, the game was virtually over with a score of 113-95.

Facing Pavlik in the next round is Slovakia's Marian Marecek.

The Slovakian was involved in one of the closest matches of the day, with the World Championships bronze medallist squeezing through by just one point.

He led Russian Archery Federation's Victor Skrybykin 56-54 at the end of the second quarter but a mediocre third end meant Marecak fell one point behind, leaving the scores at 81-80.

Both archers scored 28 in the fourth end to keep the match finely balanced.

However, Marecak scored two more points in the end to take the game 136-135.

A long first day of competition for compound archers shooting at the World #Archery Para Championships. More matches tomorrow. 🏹🙌 #WorldParaChampionships pic.twitter.com/VEZowWTcKc — World Archery (@worldarchery) February 22, 2022

Also through is the United States' two-time world champion Ben Thompson, who overcame Canada's Kevin Evans 143-126.

Evans, a three-time Paralympian, kept pace with his opponent for most of the match, finishing the third end 88-80.

Nevertheless, Thompson's remarkable scoring continued and Evans dwindled, resulting in the American cruising to victory.

Thompson will play Japan's Miyamoto Leon, who defeated Turkey's Canturk Feyzulah 138-135.

London 2012 Paralympic individual champion Jere Forsberg also moved onto the next round to face Russia Archery Federation's Bair Shigaev following his 141-130 win against Romania's Ionut Claudiu Butoi.

Shigaev, a bronze medallist in the mixed event at Tokyo 2020, finished top of the qualification round giving him the passage to bye-pass the first two rounds of the tournament.

World Championships gold medallist Giampaolo Cancelli was another noticeable name who progressed to the next round.

He beat World Championships bronze medallist Sakon Inkaew 141-138 and will face Australia's Jonathon Milne, who also received a bye to the third round.

Bair Shigaev (690) and Nur Syahidah Alim (680) secure top seeds in gusty conditions during compound qualifying at the #WorldParaChampionships. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OezYFJkQWg — World Archery (@worldarchery) February 22, 2022

Milne won a Paralympic bronze medal in the individual event at Rio 2016.

In the compound women's, Singapore's title holder Nur Syahidah Alim was the first to qualify for the second round with a total of 680 points.

She was matched by Russia's Tatiana Andrievskaia and Britain's Jessica Stretton finished third with 674 points.

Turkey's Öznur Cüre came fourth by recording just a point less than Stretton and Italy's Maria Andrea Virgilio finished fifth after scoring 672.

The qualification round means just four matches were played in the first round of the women's compound.

Ukraine's Shatkovska Svitlana beat India's Mitali Shrikant Gaiwad 127-118 to set up a tie against Alim whilst the US' Wendy Gardner comfortably defeated Iraq's Rana Al Nuaimi 133-95 to play against Cüre.

Roksolana Dzoba-Balyan of Ukraine will play Stretton after overcoming Romania’s Radu Mihaela 124-118 and Kazakhstan's Kopiratova Maxatgul will face Andrievskaia following her 124-118 triumph against Dorota Dudka.