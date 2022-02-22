Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang has ordered an investigation into the "extremely inappropriate" actions of speed skater Huang Yu-ting, who was shown in a video to be wearing the China national team's uniform prior to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Huang's video of her in training for the Games while wearing the China national team uniform, was posted on January 23 before later being removed, although she has since defended her actions in a post on Facebook.

"Let sports be sports," she said.

"In the sports world, there is no nationality, as we are all good friends in private.

"You don’t have to cheer for me, but please remember to cheer for the athletes who you want to support."

This sparked a backlash in Taiwan as its relations with China continue to worsen, exacerbated by the staging of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

She has doubled down on her defence, insisting that she had been given the speed skating suit by a friend.

"For me, it was just the friendship," Huang said, as reported by Reuters.

"She gave it to me, the suit, and I just wore it when I was practicing.

The head of Taiwan's Government Su Tseng-chang has called for Huang Yu-ting to face an "appropriate punishment" ©Getty Images

"I didn't mean anything.

"I posted the video because I just want to tell everyone that I go to the Olympics.

"I am happy with that."

According to Reuters, Su, the head of the Taiwanese Government, has condemned Huang's actions and demanded an investigation and "appropriate punishment" from the Education Ministry and the Sports Administration.

A spokesperson for Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has supported Su's response.

"Members of the national team represent the country in competitions, and there should not be any controversial words or deeds that damage the nation's honour," said Xavier Chang, as reported by Reuters.

Huang served as a flagbearer for Chinese Taipei at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, and competed in the women's 500 metres, 1,000m and 1,500m events.

The Democratic Progressive Party is the majority ruling party in Taiwan and repeatedly vows to defend its democracy, but China insists it is a part of its territory and has increased diplomatic pressure since Tsai, a known sceptic of Beijing, was elected as President in 2016.

Huang Yu-ting, left, served as a flagbearer for Chinese Taipei at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics after its athletes had initially been set not to take part ©Getty Images

The Ministry of Defence for Taiwan claimed 39 warplanes from China entered the island’s air defence zone on January 23.

The dispute over Taiwan's sovereignty is why athletes from the country compete as Chinese Taipei in the Olympics, after a compromise on the name was reached in 1984.

At Beijing 2022, the Taiwanese Government had said athletes would not participate in the Opening and Closing Ceremonies because of travel issues and the COVID-19 protocols in the Chinese capital.

However, the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee revealed that it had been told by the International Olympic Committee that its competitors must attend both events.

Beijing 2022 spokesperson Yan Jiarong said at a media conference last Thursday (February 17) "there is only one China in the world".

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry has hit back, claiming that her comments "openly used the Olympic venue to conduct improper political propaganda" and "cast a shadow over the peaceful spirit embodied by the Olympic Rings", as reported by Reuters.