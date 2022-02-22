Australian Sailing has launched Sailing 2032, a 10-year strategic plan with the ultimate aim of winning medals at the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Three pillars comprise Sailing 2032.

The first strategic pillar is named "support" and centres on the development of a sailing delivery system supplying positive and rewarding experiences.

The goal is for clubs and sailing discovery centres to access Australian Sailing programmes and to help them provide sailing opportunities to their communities.

A second pillar, "grow", simply looks to put "more people on the water, in more ways, more often" to make sailing more visible and accessible to the public.

The third pillar, "win", seeks to make Australia the world's number one sailing country by consistently winning medals at Olympics and World Championships.

The initiative has been launched with Brisbane 2032 in mind, which is set to be the country's first Olympic Games since Sydney 2000.

"Sailing is an iconic part of Australian culture and Sailing 2032 charts the future direction of sailing in Australia, ensuring our sailing community continues to thrive," Australian Sailing President Daniel Belcher said.

Australian Sailing wans to increase accessibility to the sport, and thereby participation ©Australian Sailing

"We passionately believe that sailing is something that more Australians should love to do.

"Sailing 2032 is a plan for Australian Sailing, however critically, it is also a call to action for our sailing clubs, Discover Sailing Centres, class associations, volunteers and sailing stakeholders to embrace and align with our plan, to collectively benefit us all."

Foundation projects include a national safety framework, national integrity framework and a commitment to an eco-friendly action plan to minimise the impact sailing has on the environment.

"This plan reflects on what we have been asked to do by the clubs and sailing stakeholders," said Australian Sailing chief executive Ben Houston.

"We will be reshaping the organisation to deliver this new strategy, which is designed to help clubs with retention and growing capability, growing membership and increasing participation."

Australian Sailing worked with a variety of stakeholders to develop the plan, including yachting associations, clubs, members and volunteers.

"Our Purpose is to grow sailing by leading, inspiring, and supporting sailors and their communities," said Belcher.

"We will know we are winning when we see more people on the water, in more ways, more often."

The strategy will be presented in full later this year at Australian Sailing club conferences.