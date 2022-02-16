IOC broadcast and marketing director claims Beijing 2022 gives networks "position of dominance"

International Olympic Committee (IOC) broadcast and marketing director Timo Lumme claimed here today that the broadcast coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games have given rights holding networks "a position of dominance".

Lumme claimed viewing figures in China alone could outstrip the world wide audience for the last Winter Olympics, at Pyeongchang in 2018.

"Six hundred million in China have already watched the Games," Lumme revealed.

According to IOC figures, Beijing 2022 has already registered the highest viewing figures on Chinese television since the 2012 Spring Festival.

Over the coming weeks, the IOC will continue to analyse the world wide audiences for the Opening Ceremony, Lumme promised.

"We feel confident that the numbers will be equal to or superior to any previous Winter Games," he said.

"If you put together the number of television hours viewed by the global audience, it is higher than Sochi [2014] and Pyeongchang."

A total of 6,000 hours of coverage of Beijing 2022 are being offered to broadcasters around the world ©Getty Images

Lumme confirmed that in the United States, NBC’s terrestrial coverage of the Games after Sunday's Superbowl had maintained the broadcaster’s share.

"It delivered NBC’s top Olympic audience since the opening Sunday of Pyeongchang 2018," Lumme said.

Previously, NBC’s figures for terrestrial broadcasts had come under scrutiny but the network currently hold the rights in the United States until 2032.

IOC figures reveal that an unprecedented two million minutes of coverage had been streamed in the US.

NBC's coverage of Beijing 2022 has suffered disappointing ratings on the traditional terrestrial platform but its streaming service has being smashing records ©NBC

Lumme also hailed viewing figures in Australia on Channel 7 and described them as "rather stunning statistics".

"Ten million have watched some aspect of the coverage," he said.

"It has ranked number one for the entire week, number one every day and number one in in all key demographics,"

Lumme claimed that European audiences were remaining high, despite a time difference which sees many key evening events in Beijing are live in the middle of the European working day.

"The audiences are getting quite used to watching their sport at different times," Lumme said.

"They have held up very strongly despite the lack of prime time coverage."