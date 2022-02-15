FIFA has ordered a replay of the World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina, which was abandoned after just five minutes last year September following farcical scenes in which health officials stormed the pitch in São Paulo alleging breaches in COVID-19 quarantine rules by four visiting players.

The Argentinian players concerned - Emiliano Buendía, Emiliano Martínez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero - have also been banned for two matches.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee investigated the circumstances which led to the abandonment at the Arena Corinthians, and ordered that the "match should be replayed on a date and at a location to be decided by FIFA".

It also found that there were "several deficiencies of the parties involved", punishing both the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

The CBF have been fined CHF500,000 (£400,000/$540,000/€475,000) for order and security-related violations, with a CHF200,000 (£160,000/$215,000/€190,000) punishment for the AFA's failure to "comply with its obligations in relation to order and security, the preparation of and its participation in the match".

Both national bodies have received an additional CHF50,000 (£40,000/$54,000/€47,000) fine because of the abandonment of the qualifier.

The AFA has revealed it plans to appeal the verdict, while the CBF also criticised the ruling and is deciding on its next steps.

Four Argentina players, including goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, have been banned for two matches for their roles in the abandonment of the match against Brazil ©Getty Images

At the time, the four Argentinian players represented clubs in England's Premier League, and were accused of falsifying documents after travelling to Brazil from Britain.

COVID-19 regulations last September required visitors from Britain to undergo a 14-day quarantine period upon arrival in the South American country.

Five minutes into the game on September 5, Brazilian health officials entered the Arena Corinthians pitch to prevent the quartet from playing, which led to the suspension of the match.

Both Brazil and Argentina have already qualified for the FIFA World Cup after going unbeaten in their first 15 matches in the South American Football Confederation round-robin, which is due to conclude with two rounds of fixtures next month.

They are two of men's football's most successful national sides, with Brazil winning the World Cup a record five times and reigning South American champions Argentina triumphing in 1978 and 1986.

This year's World Cup is due to be held in Qatar from the later than usual dates of November 21 to December 18 because of concerns over the heat and humidity in the host country.