Raja Randhir Singh, the Acting President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), has thanked the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) for all their hard work and efforts.

Singh said that the start of the Asian Games year is a special occasion for the OCA and the Olympic sports movement in the continent.

"Thanks to the efforts of HAGOC, the Chinese Olympic Committee and the municipal and provincial Governments of Hangzhou City and Zhejiang province, the OCA is confident that the 19th Asian Games will be a big success and write another rich chapter in our success story," Singh told Hangzhou 2022, the HAGOC’s official publication.

"To be successful in sport it requires teamwork, determination and dedication - and we have witnessed these three qualities in abundance throughout HAGOC as you have continued to work towards your goal and your dream in extremely challenging and difficult circumstances in the past two years."

Hangzhou will be the third Chinese city to host the Asian Games, after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010 ©Getty Images

Singh concluded by saying that the continental event will bring the reward for all their efforts.

Timothy Fok, OCA vice-president for East Asia, Gou Zhongwen, President of the Chinese Olympic Committee and other sports and Government dignitaries had also shared similar messages.

The 19th Asian Games is set to be held from September 10 to 25.

The Games will see 40 sports, 61 disciplines and 482 events held in 55 venues around Hangzhou and Zhejiang province in eastern China.