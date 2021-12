Paris 2024’s Board has approved amended routes for the marathon and cycling events at the Olympic Games.

Paris 2024 said the adjustments will allow for better-shared use of the existing sites, as well as providing an exceptional backdrop for competitions.

The marathon will start at the Hôtel de Ville, which has been the headquarters of the municipality of Paris since 1357.

The city hall was reconstructed back in 1892.

The Hôtel de Ville launched Paris 2024’s Olympic and Paralympic flag tour earlier this year and featured as part of Olympic Day celebrations.

The marathon will conclude at Les Invalides, the famous complex featuring museums and monuments.

Les Invalides is already serving as the archery venue for the Games.

Paris 2024 also confirmed the road cycling time trial will begin from Les Invalides and will conclude at Pont Alexandre III.

The bridge connects the Champs-Élysées and the Eiffel Tower.

Pont Alexandre III is also a location featured on the marathon swimming and triathlon routes.

Pont d’Iéna will host the start and finish of the time trial cycling events ©Getty Images

Les Invalides, Pont Alexandre III and the forecourt of the Hôtel de Ville have been included on the route for the cycling road races.

The Pont d’Iéna and Trocadéro will also feature.

Pont d’Iéna, at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, will serve as the start and finish for the cycling road race and race walks.

The Paris 2024 Board has also changed the goalball location for the Paralympic Games.

Goalball competition had initially been scheduled to take place at the Pierre de Coubertin Stadium.

The venue will now move to Arena Paris Sud hall six at the Porte de Versailles.

Boccia and Para table tennis are also due to be held at the Porte de Versailles.