Australian Para swimmer Matt Levy and British Virgin Islands sprinter Ashley Kelly have been added to the Commonwealth Games Federation's Athletes Advisory Commission.

Both appointments were confirmed by the CGF Executive Board.

Levy has become the Commission's Para sport representative in place of South African swimmer Natalie Du Toit.

Du Toit, who won 13 Paralympic gold medals and seven titles at the Commonwealth Games, is departing following the conclusion of her term this year.

Thirty-four-year-old Levy, who was born 15 weeks prematurely with cerebral palsy and a vision impairment, is a three-time Paralympic gold medallist.

He also won Commonwealth gold in the 50 metres freestyle S7 in 2018.

Kelly will serve as the Commission's Caribbean representative after Dominican high jumper Brendan Williams vacated the position to become chairman in March.

She ran over 200 metres at the Rio 2016 Olympics and was the British Virgin Islands flagbearer at the Opening Ceremony.

The 30-year-old also raced at the Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"I am delighted to be appointed to the CGF Athletes Advisory Commission as the new Para-sport representative," said Levy.

"The fact that the Commonwealth Games has an integrated Para-sport programme always makes the event particularly special for athletes and fans and is something to be celebrated.

"I look forward to working with Brendan and all of my new colleagues on the Commission to ensure that the athlete voice is at the heart of everything we do."

The Commission has now reached its full quota of eight members - the chair, six regional representatives and the Para sport member.

British Virgin Islands sprinter Ashley Kelly will now represent the Caribbean ©Getty Images

"It is a privilege to be joining the Commission as the new athlete representative from the Caribbean," said Kelly.

"The Commonwealth Games is one of the biggest sporting events in the world and for the athletes of the Caribbean, it is the pinnacle of elite competition.

"I am delighted to be working with a fellow athlete from the Caribbean, Brendan Williams, as well as all my Commission colleagues from across the Commonwealth.

"I look forward to helping create the very best athlete experience and interaction with Commonwealth Sport."

Williams, a CGF Executive Board member, added: "I am delighted to welcome Matt and Ashley to the CGF Athletes Advisory Commission.

"This is a hugely exciting time for Commonwealth Sport and with Birmingham 2022 fast approaching, a significant part of our role is to ensure the athlete voice and views play a central role in everything the CGF does.

"Matt and Ashley will bring real insight and expertise across many areas and on behalf of the Commission, I congratulate them on their successful applications."

Scottish rugby sevens player Colin Gregor is the European representative on the Commission, while Asia is represented by Singapore gymnast Lim Heem Wei.

Botswana boxer Lechezdani Luza is the member for Africa, while the Americas are served by Canadian high jumper Nicole Forrester.

New Zealand's track cyclist Alison Shanks is the member for Oceania.