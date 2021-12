The next edition of the European Short Track Speed Skating Championships, scheduled to be held in Dresden in January 2022, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Organisers blamed the "complex epidemiological situation" across Europe for calling off the event.

The competition was due to take place from January 14 to 16, but the German Speed Skating Association (DESG) claimed the combination of travel restrictions, quarantine requirements, safety concerns and logistical challenges, made organising the event "extremely challenging."

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Germany, which has one of Western Europe's lowest vaccination rates.

Saxony - the state in which Dresden is located - has banned fans spectators from sporting events because of the public health crisis.

The International Skating Union (ISU) said that after learning the event could not be held in Dresden, it contacted its European members with a view to relocating the tournament.

Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands won the overall women's title at this year's European Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Gdansk ©Getty Images

It received an offer from the Royal Dutch Skating Association (KNSB) to host the event in Utrecht, on the same dates, but the ISU said "sanitary restrictions" made the relocation impossible.

The ISU said it thanked the DESG and KNSB for their efforts and cooperation.

This year’s edition of the European Short Track Speed Skating Championships took place in Gdansk in Poland in January, with The Netherlands topping the medal table with 12 medals, including five golds.

The overall individual men's and women's titles went to Semen Elistratov of Russia and Suzanne Schulting of The Netherlands.