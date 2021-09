Pellegrini to join Milan Cortina 2026 Board after election to IOC Athletes' Commission

Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini is set to join the Milan Cortina 2026 Foundation Board following her election as an International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes’ Commission member.

Pellegrini was elected to the IOC Athletes’ Commission at the conclusion of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

She received 1,658 votes to place third in the election, with the top four candidates securing places on the Commission.

Spanish basketball legend Pau Gasol and Polish cyclist Maja Martyna Włoszczowska topped the voting with 1,888 and 1,674 respectively.

Japanese fencer Yuki Ota claimed the last spot on offer with 1,616.

The quartet succeeded former Athletes' Commission chair Kirsty Coventry, vice-chair Danka Barteková, Tony Estanguet of France and Australian James Tomkins, whose terms came to an end.

The four elected members will serve seven-year terms through to the Closing Ceremony of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Their terms will also include the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that Pellegrini will be confirmed as a Board member at their next meeting.

Rule 35 of the Olympic Charter dictates that Organising Committees for each host shall include “the IOC member or members in the country”, as well as the National Olympic Committee President and secretary general, as well as at least one member representing, and designated by, the host.

Alberto Tomba and Federica Pellegrini both took part in a special ceremony to unveil the Milan Cortina 2026 logo in March ©Milan Cortina 2026

Pellegrini will sit on the Board as an IOC member, the same status afforded to International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) President Ivo Ferriani.

Milan Cortina 2026 President Giovanni Malago is Italy’s third IOC member.

Pellegrini had already been confirmed as an ambassador for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics back in April.

The appointment of the six-time world champion and Beijing 2008 gold medallist was confirmed at the same time as three-time Olympic skiing champions Deborah Compagnoni and Alberto Tomba were unveiled.

Tomba and Pellegrini had both helped present the ceremony where the "Futura" logo for Milan Cortina 2026 was revealed in March.

Pellegrini’s new status as an IOC member also saw her automatically join the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) Board.

She was welcomed for the first time to a CONI Board meeting earlier this month.