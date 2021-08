Pearson wins 14th Paralympic gold as dressage competition concludes at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Lee Pearson claimed the 14th Paralympic gold medal of his career after completing a hat-trick of Tokyo 2020 para dressage triumphs at the Japanese capital’s Equestrian Park.

Pearson had won the individual Grade II test on Breezer, before leading Britain to team success yesterday.

The 47-year-old returned to the arena for the freestyle competition today, with the performance awarded an artistic score of 86.760 and technical percentage of 78.133.

The total score of 82.447 proved enough to secure gold in the event.

Austria's Pepo Puch finished as the silver medallist on Sailor's Blue, scoring 81.007.

A repeat podium from the individual test was sealed by Britain's Georgia Wilson, who finished with a score of 76.754 on Sakura.

"That horse gave me his heart in there," Pearson said.

"He was so much braver than the team test, he was greater even than the individual test a few days ago.

"He still was nervous in there and had a tiny little spook, before I entered.

"I think I've just been told he was eight per cent higher than he's ever been in a freestyle before, so what a place to pull that one out of the hat."

The five gold medallists in the individual test repeated their triumphs in the freestyle competition.

Paralympic debutant Tobias Jorgensen triumphed in the Grade III individual freestyle test to secure his second gold of the Games.

The Netherlands' Sanne Voets won her second gold in the Grade IV event ©Getty Images

Jorgensen, riding on Jolene Hill, received a score of 84.347 points for their performance.

Britain’s Natasha Baker finished second, riding Keystone Dawn Chorus, with the Rio 2016 gold medal winner scoring 77.614.

Bronze was awarded to Norway’s Ann Cathrin Lubbe, who ended the event on 76.447 riding La Costa Majlund.

The Grade IV event was won by Sanne Voets on Demantur, the Dutch rider a clear winner with a score of 82.085.

Sweden's Louise Etzner Jakobsson and Goldstrike B.J. won silver on 75.935 for their first medal of the Games, aided by a strong technical score.

Belgium’s Manon Claeys and San Dior 2 scored 75.680 for bronze, backed by the second-best artistic mark.

Michele George’s horse proved appropriately named as she won the eight-rider Grade V final on Best of Eight.

Judges awarded their performance with a score of 80.590.

The Netherlands’ Frank Hosmar received silver after scoring 80.240 on Alphaville.

Bronze was awarded to Regine Mispelkamp, riding Highlander Delight’s, as the German rider finished on 76.820.

United States’ Roxanne Trunnell won the Grade I freestyle test on 86.927, after a superb performance with Dolton.

Latvia’s Rihards Snikus won silver on King of the Dance, after being awarded a score of 82.087.

Italy’s Sara Morganti secured bronze with a score of 81.100 on Royal Delight.