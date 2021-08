Three positive COVID-19 cases have been identified inside the Paralympic Village - but none of those were athletes, Tokyo 2020 has revealed.

One athlete has been confirmed as testing positive, taking the total number to five which have come within the past four days.

The latest case was found in Chiba, where two were also identified yesterday.

Tokyo 2020 has reported 13 cases overall today that are associated with the Paralympic Games, including seven contractors.

The figure also includes one Tokyo 2020 employee and four Games-concerned personnel, which covers those affiliated with the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee (IPC), National Olympic Committees, National Paralympic Committees and International Federations.

Three of the Games-concerned personnel cases were confirmed inside the Paralympic Village and were all under the 14-day quarantine period following their arrival in Japan.

Yesterday, Tokyo 2020 reported its highest number of daily coronavirus infections linked to the Paralympics with 30.

The overall number of cases now stands at 144 since August 12.

Of those, five were found inside the Paralympic Village.

The Paralympic Games are due to open tomorrow as athletes do their final preparations ©Getty Images

About 4,400 athletes are set to compete at the Paralympics, which are due to run from tomorrow to September 5.

Japan is battling with its largest wave of the pandemic since it began last year.

The nation registered 22,302 cases yesterday.

It topped 25,000 cases for four straight days prior to that.

Masa Takaya, spokesperson for Tokyo 2020, told insidethegames yesterday that "strict" coronavirus countermeasures were continuing to be implemented at the Games.

Hidemasa Nakamura, Games delivery officer for Tokyo 2020, recently claimed the anti-virus measures put in place for the Olympics were effective but revealed they were now looking to make changes to the rules in order to strengthen its defence against COVID-19.

Among the changes under consideration include increasing testing frequency and imposing further restrictions on those accredited for the Paralympics.