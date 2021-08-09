Erdener set to be re-elected as World Archery President as Congress 2021 nominations announced

The nominations for the World Archery Congress 2021 have been announced, with Uğur Erdener set to be re-elected as President of the federation.

The Congress 2021 is scheduled to take place on September 17 and 18, alongside the upcoming Hyundai World Archery Championships in Yankton, United States.

Erdener, from Turkey, is the only nomination for the position of President - a role he has held since 2005.

He is a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has been the President of the National Olympic Committee of Turkey since 2011 and served as a vice-president of the IOC from 2016 to 2020.

A range of constitutional changes aimed at improving the federation’s governance were passed at the Congress in 2019.

One of these changes is due to term limits, which are set to commence in 2023, meaning Erdener is set to begin his final term as President.

Another change was the creation of an Electoral Board, which is responsible for supervising the administrative process relating to the election of officials, monitoring compliance with the relevant regulations, and ensuring the correct application of the regulations.

Four candidates have been nominated for the Electoral Board.

These are Carina Olsson of Sweden, Greg Easton of the United States, Aladin Gabr of Egypt and Vladimir Esheev of Russia.

There are also three candidates for two vice-president positions - Sanguan Kosavinta of Thailand, Maria Emma Gaviria of Colombia and Thomas Han of Korea.

Hana Majarova of the Czech Republic, Yuri Yogev of Israel, Oliver Haidn of Germany, Luka Gjurin of Slovenia and Junior Bolanos of Chile have been nominated for the Coaches Committee, with two set to be elected at the Congress.

The World Archery Congress 2021 is scheduled to take place in September in Yankton, United States ©World Archery

The Congress will also elect three candidates to the Constitution and Rules Committee - one position will be for a year term of two years - and two candidates to the Field and 3D Archery Committee.

Two candidates will be elected to the Judges Committee, three candidates to the Medical and Sport Sciences Committee, Para-Archery Committee, Target Archery Committee and Technical Committee.

The Congress meets every two years to elect officials, vote on motions to change the rules and receive operations reports.

Delegates that represent the federation’s member associations are joined by the Executive Board and representatives from permanent committees.

On the changes to World Archery's governance, secretary general Tom Dielen said: "We are delighted to have implemented many of the positive changes to our governance that were passed in 2019 with the publishing of these documents for the upcoming Congress.

"The full set of role descriptions and transparent electoral procedures have also been approved by our new Electoral Board as we continue to strengthen the relevance and impact of officers serving across our committees.

"Much of this work has been made easier due to the excellent resources provided by the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations and its governance workgroup.

"We are looking forward to these significant steps reflecting in a further improved result in the next good governance review."