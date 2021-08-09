Birmingham 2022 has announced DRP Group (DRPG) as its official provider for promotional events as the build-up to next year's Commonwealth Games continues.

A global creative communications group based in the West Midlands, DRPG will support promotional events in the run-up to the Games.

It has already worked with the Organising Committee on the design and launch of the mascot, Perry, and the sports festival hosted on July 28 to commemorate one year to go until the Games.

DRPG chief executive Dale Parmenter said the campaign, titled "Let's Own the Moment" will create "that wonderful link between the athlete's skill and dedication and the team at DRPG's skill and dedication" throughout the next 12 months.

Parmenter added: "As an organisation with a heritage in Hartlebury, we are proud to be part of the West Midlands, but our global presence means the Commonwealth Games is a fantastic fit with our ethos - both a celebration of our diverse, local community and the bringing together of people and countries from all over the world.

"We are really excited to be supporting the Games every step of the way and long into the future as the legacy of the event lives on in Birmingham and beyond.

"This is a great opportunity for us to fully flex our creative muscles and connect with other key businesses in the region to work together and make this the best Commonwealth Games yet."

Parmenter said DRPG will use its "sustainable event planning promise" to support Birmingham 2022's pledge to deliver a carbon-neutral Games.

Birmingham 2022 revamped the community basketball court in Summerfield Park as the build-up to the Commonwealth Games continues ©Getty Images

Matt Eagles, head of communications at Birmingham 2022, said: "It is great to have DRPG on board as our official promotional event services provider.

"They are well known for their impressive, highly creative events that not only wow people, but create a lasting impact.

"Birmingham 2022 is a Games for everyone.

"Working together with DRPG we want to engage and connect with the nation to build excitement for the Games."

DRPG will also sponsor Birmingham-based boxer Delicious Orie, who is set to compete in the Games.

Orie said: "I'm grateful to be a part of the DRPG team and family.

"For me, owning the moment is not about the final moment where the referee raises your hand on the big stage like the Commonwealth Games.

"For me, it's the little moments, the behind the scenes.

"It's also about having a great team around you."