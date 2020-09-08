Luis Rubiales is set to secure a second term as Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President after being confirmed as the sole candidate for the position.

Rubiales became RFEF President in May 2018 and took over from the suspended Ángel María Villar Llona.

Villar, who had been in the role since 1988, was arrested following a corruption investigation and also stepped down from his positions as vice-president at FIFA and UEFA.

The UEFA role has since been filled by Rubiales.

The RFEF’s electoral commission confirmed Rubiales is the only candidate for the election, with the official having presented more than 100 endorsements from the elected members of the General Assembly.

The minimum number of endorsements required was 21.

The General Assembly is scheduled for September 21, where the RFEF President and Delegate Committee are set to be elected on a four-year term to 2024.

Miquel Bestard is temporarily serving as President of the RFEF Management Committee prior to the election, due to regulations which will see Rubiales present his candidacy to members.

Iker Casillas withdrew from contention in June ©Getty Images

Rubiales had been due to face a challenger in the form of legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

Casillas, who captained Spain to World Cup glory in 2010, announced his candidacy in February.

He withdrew from contention in June, citing the "the exceptional social, economic and health situation that our country is suffering" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Casillas also won the European Championship in 2008 and 2012 with Spain, winning 167 caps for his country in total.

During his club career, Casillas achieved five La Liga and three Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

He moved to Portuguese club Porto in 2015 but suffered a heart attack in training in May 2019 which resulted in his retirement in February.