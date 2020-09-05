Britain's Adam Yates retained the yellow jersey after holding off considerable pressure from his rivals on the eighth stage of the Tour de France.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider clung on to his lead following the 141 kilometres route from Cazères to Loudenvielle as the race entered the Pyrenees.

Frenchman Nans Peters, of the AG2R La Mondiale team, claimed his first Tour stage win from a 13-rider breakaway, crossing in 4 hours 02min 12sec.

But the most intriguing battle came in the general classification group, where riders were attempting to overcome the small time gap to Yates at the top of the standings.

The Briton would not be fazed, however, as he fended off numerous attacks to retain the jersey heading into tomorrow's ninth stage.

"I'm pretty happy," Yates, who has a three-second advantage in yellow over nearest challenger Primož Roglič of Slovenia, told ITV4.

"It was a really tough day.

"We let the break go.

Frenchman Nans Peters claimed his first Tour de France stage victory ©Getty Images

"Later on in the stage Jumbo Visma started pushing the pace really hard.

"I did my thing and tried to stay with the best guys and here we are.

"At the bottom of the last climb [Tom] Dumoulin set a ferocious pace and I could not hold the wheel but I fought my way back.

"If we can hold on for another day then we have the rest day and who knows what can happen from there."

It also proved to be a momentous day for Peters, who added a Tour de France stage victory to the stage win he enjoyed at last year's Giro d'Italia.

Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia managed to claw back 40 of the seconds he lost yesterday, but today's result appears to have spelled the end of Thibaut Pinot's bid to become the first French winner of the race since Bernard Hinault in 1985 after he was dropped on the second climb.

The riders are set to tackle a 153 kilometre journey from Pau to Laruns on the ninth stage tomorrow of this International Cycling Union WorldTour event.