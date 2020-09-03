IIHF to discuss World Youth Championships scenarios at next Council meeting

International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) are expected to discuss possible scenarios around the World Youth Championships at their Council meeting on September 15.

The 2021 Men’s World Junior Ice Hockey Championships is scheduled to take place between December 26 2020 and January 5 2021 in Canada.

IIHF Council member and Russian Ice Hockey Federation President Vladislav Tretyak has suggested the event in Edmonton and Red Deer could take place without spectators.

The IIHF World Women's U18 Championships is set to follow from January 5 to 12.

Eight teams are due to contest the event in Sweden.

IIHF President Rene Fasel told the Russian state news agency TASS that scenarios will be discussed at the next Council meeting on September 15.

"It’s too early to talk about an adult World Championship, now we are thinking more about how to hold the youth World Championship, which is due in January," Fasel said.

"We will have a council where we will discuss the situation with the youth World Championships for men and women.

"Now the situation is very difficult."

Canada won last year's Men’s World Junior Ice Hockey Championship ©IIHF

Fasel made the comments prior to the start of the Kontinental Hockey League season, which opened yesterday.

The Kontinental Hockey League is the first European league to resume since the coronavirus pandemic halted competitions.

The IIHF were last week forced to cancel the Continental Cup, Europe’s second tier club competition, due to the pandemic.

An IIHF expert group has been established to analyse and evaluate the playing status of all tournaments during the coronavirus crisis.