Kim Andersen has vowed to prioritise development opportunities, empowering engagement of member nations and generating more funding on all levels of the sport as he targets a second term as World Sailing President.

Andersen confirmed to insidethegames in April that he would stand for a second term, with the election set to take place virtually on November 1.

The Danish official has now published his vision for his re-election campaign, after saying his first term had included efforts to make global sailing stronger, as well as work on adapting the sport in order to remain relevant for the future.

"For the first time in a long time, World Sailing is setting trends, leading other sports, offering new opportunities to members and sailors around the world," Andersen said.

"Having rectified many of the mistakes of the past, our sport is stronger than before.

"From increased participation to the growth of our sport internationally as well as increased levels of transparency in our governance, we have accomplished a lot.

"But there is still more to do and we must do better.

"In the last year we have all faced uncertainty, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought instability across all sports.

“In sailing, we have achieved many good things and we need to continue working hard and sticking to our plan, which includes among others the World Sailing Strategy 2018-2022 which was created together with our members based on their inputs and needs.

"Now more than ever we need continuity and I am committed to delivering on these plans.

"Looking forward to the next four years, my priorities are focused on offering more development opportunities for sailing worldwide, establishing a more empowering engagement of member national associations and generating more funding on all levels of the sport.

"We need to continue moving in the right direction – towards a better future for sailing."

Kim Andersen already faces two confirmed challengers as he seeks a second term ©World Sailing

Andersen, who previously served as chair of the World Sailing Equipment Committee and as a World Sailing Council member before becoming President in 2016, faces competition to retain the role.

World Sailing vice-president Scott Perry of Uruguay and Spain’s Gerardo Seeliger have already confirmed they will stand in the election.

insidethegames understands China's Quanhai Li, another vice-president, is likely to be the fourth Presidential candidate, but he has not yet formally entered the race.

Officials wishing to be on the ballot have until September 6 to submit their candidature, with candidates required to have five or more nominations to be put forward for election.

A dispute emerged last week when World Sailing Ethics Commission members resigned after the body investigated allegations that Andersen had misused signatures.

The Ethics Commission had issued a warning to Andersen for "abusing" the signatures of two World Sailing vice-presidents, Gary Jobson and Perry, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Their signatures had been used in a letter to reporter Tom Ehman, which contained quotes from both Jobson and Perry.

Andersen then accused the Commission of "questionable actions", arguing that the appointment of Josep Pla as ethics officer was "clearly not independent or impartial."

Andersen also described the unauthorised use of Jobson and Perry's signatures as a "misunderstanding".

Nicolas Hénard, Jo Keen and Ùlfur Hròbjartson have resigned from the Ethics Commission, apparently in protest at the body's conduct.

In a statement, World Sailing revealed the allegations against the Ethics Commission would be investigated.