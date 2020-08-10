Sweden's Daniel Stahl is set to line up against his predecessor as world champion, Andrius Gudzius, in the men's discus in one of the most mouth-watering events of the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku in Finland.

As part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting, the pair will also face Slovenian rising star Kristjan Ceh, Sweden's Simon Pettersson and Romania's Alin Alexandru Firfica.

Stahl has already thrown beyond 70 metres this year, with a 70.25m in Helsingborg in June and has been undefeated since, but Pettersson has kept him honest a few times.

Gudzius, also undefeated this year, comes off the back of consistent 67-68m throws, while Ceh threw a new personal best of 68.75m in June.

Another men's throwing event could steal the headlines with 2017 men's javelin world champion Johannes Vetter leading the event's field.

He will take on European silver medallist Andreas Hofmann, Sweden's Kim Amb, Latvian champion Gatis Cakss and Finnish champion Lassi Etelatalo - who was fourth at last year's World Championships.

Andy Pozzi will feature in the men's 110m hurdles ©Getty Images

Three hurdles events have some top names in their fields too, with world bronze medallist Pascal Martinot-Lagarde competing in his first men's 110m hurdles race of the year, however he will face stiff opposition in Britain's world indoor champion Andy Pozzi, African record-holder Antonio Alkana and 2019 French champion Wilhem Belocian.

In the women's 100m hurdles, European indoor champion Nadine Visser of The Netherlands will line up against three of Finland's top hurdlers - Annimari Korte, Nooralotta Neziri and Reetta Hurske.

The men's 400m hurdles line-up includes Ludvy Vaillant of France, Poland's Patryk Dobek, 2014 European silver medallist Rasmus Magi and Britain's Chris McAlister.

Other track action will see Britain's relay champion CJ Ujah take on Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs in the 100m, while French national record holder Christophe Lemaitre and former world indoor 60m champion Richard Kilty will also be in the field.

British record-holder Holly Bradshaw will be in the women's pole vault alongside Greece's European silver medallist Nikoleta Kiriakopoulou and rising compatriot Eleni-Klaoudia Polak.

Gabriela Petrova headlines the women's triple jump ©Getty Images

European silver medallist Bulgaria's Gabriela Petrova, Lithuania's record-holder Diana Zagainova, World University Games champion Evelise Veiga and Finland's Kristiina Makela will all compete in the women's triple jump.

In the women's long jump, British champion Abigail Irozuru will compete with her compatriot and 2016 European silver medallist Jazmin Sawyers, as well as Romania's Alina Rotaru.

Distance events have taken a backseat despite the meeting being named after distance running legend Nurmi, but there are still some top names in the women's 800m, particularly Benin national record-holder Noelie Yarigo, while Melissa Courtney-Bryant is the top name in the women's 1500m.

Three top talents will also feature in the men's 3,000m steeplechase with Britain's Zak Seddon and Italy's Yohanes Chiappinelli expected to be the favourites to win, along with home favourite Topi Raitanen.