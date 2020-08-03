The Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) has paid tribute to coach Alexander Nikolaev who died of coronavirus.

Nikolaev was admitted to hospital in Yekaterinburg with suspected coronavirus and subsequently passed away.

He trained several Russian and European boxers, including Alexander Besputin, the 2013 European Games welterweight champion.

Besputin has since turned professional and claimed the World Boxing Association welterweight title last year, although this has now been stripped from the boxer following a positive doping test.

Nikolaev also owned a boxing club in Kamensk-Uralsky.

Alexander Nikolaev coached professional boxer Alexander Besputin during his career ©Getty Images

"He taught his charges to respect rivals, confidently and consistently go towards the goal; formed a fighting character in them," the RBF said.

"His students more than once admitted in interviews that they owed their victories to Alexander Fedorovich and considered him their second father.

"The Russian Boxing Federation expresses condolences to the family, friends and students of Alexander Nikolaev.

"Such a premature departure of Alexander Fedorovich is a great tragedy and a loss not only for Kamensk-Uralsky, but for the entire Russian boxing.

"Alexander Fedorovich was a unique person and an outstanding coach."