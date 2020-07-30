The International Biathlon Union (IBU) is "planning for a number of alternative scenarios" for its major events in the 2020-2021 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Discussions on the upcoming campaign were the main agenda item during the latest meeting of the IBU Executive Board today.

The governing body confirmed it had not yet made any changes to its competition schedule, but said alterations were possible depending on the global health situation.

The IBU suggested venues which are set to host events, including on its flagship World Cup circuit, could stage additional competitions as part of a possible alternative schedule.

One of the scenarios being considered is "determining which venues have free capacities in the winter in order to host additional events as part of an alternative schedule with reduced travelling in case any Governments restrictions require such changes," the IBU said.

The IBU is set to confirm the schedule for the first trimester of events in September ©Getty Images

The organisation said it would decide the schedule for each trimester of the season separately because of the COVID-19 crisis, which has had a huge impact on sport across the world.

The Executive Board is set to make a decision on the calendar for the first trimester - events scheduled for November and December - at the next meeting of the ruling body in September.

The IBU said it had been in "close dialogue with all 25 IBU event organisers for next winter in recent months, to better understand the situation in their respective countries and cities".

Kontiolahti in Finland is due to host the season-opening IBU World Cup from November 27 to 29.

Further World Cup events are scheduled to be held in Sweden, Austria and France before the turn of the year.