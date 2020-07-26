Dutch Olympic Committee*Dutch Sports Federation (NOC*NSF) technical director Maurits Hendriks discussed plans for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Hendriks revealed he was pleased with the reaction to the postponement of Tokyo 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Games are now set to take place from July 23 to August 8 2021.

"We quickly saw it as an opportunity to start the Games even better," Hendriks said.

"There is much - even more than usual - contact with technical directors of federations and their coaches.

"I would like to emphasise how pleasant and constructive this has been.

"We found ourselves in a completely new situation and together we tried to find solutions."

Despite the postponement, Hendriks suggested the Dutch delegation at Tokyo 2020 could be the largest yet at an Olympic Games.

"I even hope that athletes will use the extra year so well that more will come to Tokyo," he said.

"I really hope that that time can be used for maximum performance development, because we have seen in recent months that athletes can achieve a lot in a short time."

Maurits Hendriks has been NOC*NSF technical director since 2008 ©Getty Images

Hendricks is also a hockey coach and led the Dutch men's team to victory at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney.

He then became NOC*NSF technical director in 2008.

With a wealth of experience in dealing with athletes, Hendrick claimed those at the elite level would have the correct mentality to deal with the postponement of Tokyo 2020.

"Elite athletes often have the mindset - only worry about the things that you have influence on," he said.

"That attitude has come in handy in recent months.

"We had to deal with changes.

"We have also become better at this."