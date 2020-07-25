WADA launches new online course for athletes and coaches in build-up to Tokyo 2020

A new interactive education course for athletes and coaches who are set to attend the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games next year has been launched by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The "ADeL for Tokyo 2020 Olympics" course has been developed by WADA alongside the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Testing Agency.

According to WADA, the programme will allow athletes and coaches to gain an understanding of the Tokyo 2020 anti-doping rules, including how to provide whereabouts information and applying for a Therapeutic Use Exemption.

Important dates that they need to be aware of and which organisation has jurisdiction over them during the Games is also detailed in the course.

WADA said completion of the programme is recommended but not mandatory.

The global watchdog also encouraged all National Olympic Committees "to work in close collaboration with their National or Regional Anti-Doping Organisation and their National Federations to ensure that athletes and coaches are properly educated in advance of the Games".

"'ADeL for Tokyo 2020 Olympics’ enables Anti-Doping Organisations to help prepare their national team athletes and coaches on all things anti-doping at the Games," said WADA director of education Amanda Hudson.

"We all want a clean Games and to protect athletes.

"We therefore encourage Anti-Doping Organisations to utilise this new interactive e-learning course as well as our additional course specifically for medical professionals to educate those heading to Tokyo."

IOC medical and scientific director Richard Budgett said the course builds on the success of the "'ADeL for Medical Professionals' at Major Games' course and will be an important part of the preparation for the Games for athletes and their support staff".

"It complements the pre-Games testing programme and reflects the importance of education for the protection of clean athletes," Budgett added.