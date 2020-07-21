Japanese sambist Kyohei Hagiwara won the super final as the International Sambo Federation's (FIAS) online tournament reached its conclusion.

The super final brought together the best players from the continental events which have been held over the past month.

Known as the Online Sambo Cup, the series had the goal of promoting the Russian martial art across the world while filling the void left by the coronavirus pandemic.

It takes the form of an online quiz, with athletes challenged on their knowledge of sambo techniques.

This includes participants having to guess the name of sambo moves which are concealed behind special blocks on a playing board.

Players may also need to demonstrate their physical fitness through a series of exercises.

Eight players took part in the super final with Hagiwara, the Asian winner, beating Germany's European winner Julie-Marie Horn to the title.

Trinidad and Tobago's Americas winner Keron Bourne and the Republic of Congo's African winner Mauve Binocha Mahongou shared third place.

The best players from the continental events contested the super final ©FIAS

Hagiwara has received $1,000 (£790/€875) in prize money from FIAS sponsor Rosneft Oil.

"Before the super finals, I decided that the most important thing was to stay as concentrated as possible during every single bout, to act cautiously and bravely, to avoid anxiety," she said.

"Probably, this particular approach became my strategy.

"Of course, the money prize for the victory in the finals was quite important to me, however, the main motivation was my desire to become the first winner of the Online Sambo Super Cup in history.

"I will spend the prize money on my family and friends.

"I'll also buy two sets of sambo outfits."