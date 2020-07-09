The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has appointed new members to its independent Board of Appeal of Classification (BAC), which makes decisions following protests.

It will be chaired independently by Fred Jansen of The Netherlands and will comprise of 14 members on its panel.

The main purpose is to hear athlete classification appeals in Para-sport.

Three panel members will act as the hearing panel for individual cases, and will then make a judgement on each case.

BAC members have a range of expertise from law, medicine, science, classification and Para-sport, with the volunteer roles covering four-year terms.

The current group has been appointed until May 2024.

"The recruitment of the new panel was part of a strategic refresh of the BAC," said general counsel of the IPC, Liz Riley.

"This is the first time that the IPC has run an open and proactive recruitment campaign for members of the panel and was designed to ensure we have the best independent and appropriately qualified people.

"These new members will enable the IPC and the International Federations (IFs) to ensure that the BAC has appropriate capacity and expert knowledge."

IPC's appeals system covers International Federations such as World Para Athletics ©Getty Images

Included on the Board with Jansen are Hassan Abdallah, a lawyer from Lebanon with a Masters in international sports law, Ross Ashcroft, a human rights and justice advocate, Tiago Carvalho, a sports law and corporate law specialist, former IPC Athletics chairman for more than 20 years Chris Cohen; and President of the Cerebral Palsy International Sports and Recreation Association, Alan Dickson.

Barrister Owain Rhys James and former senior legal counsel at FIFA Barry Lysaght will also be involved, as well as former legal counsel for the Football Association (FA) Andrew Moroney, football regulatory and litigation lawyer at the FA, Bethan Mitchell, and Chiara Perona, a member of the Italian Olympic Committee's educational body.

"We were very impressed by the number of highly qualified candidates, and athletes should be reassured that we have a panel with a wide-range of expertise in the fields of legal, medical, scientific and Para-sport," Jansen said.

"That is thanks, in no small part, to the Association of Paralympic Sports Organisations and the IFs, who for the last year have been unstinting in their support of the recruitment process.

"It has ensured that we have the best panel possible for athletes."

The remaining four members are Alberto Predieri, an Italian corporate and commercial lawyer, sports law barrister David Sharpe, legal counsel for the Dutch Olympic and Paralympic Committee Susanne van Waert; and two-time Paralympian in Nordic skiing, Joe Walsh.

International Federations such as the Badminton World Federation, World Archery, World Para Alpine Skiing and World Para Athletics will be under BAC's jurisdiction.