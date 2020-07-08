The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) is among those to have paid tribute to two-time world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin, who has died aged 32.

Pullin was found unresponsive off a beach on Queensland's Gold Coast, where he had been spearfishing.

He was a two-time snowboard cross world champion, having triumphed in La Molina in 2011 and Stoneham in 2013.

Nicknamed Chumpy, Pullin also featured at the Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, achieving his best finish of sixth last time out in South Korea.

He also acted as Australian flagbearer for the Opening Ceremony of Sochi 2014.

Pullin retired from competition last month, but had not announced the decision before his death.

Alex Pullin was Australia's flagbearer at the Opening Ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Ian Chesterman, AOC vice president and the Australian Olympic team’s Chef de Mission at the past three Winter Games, described Pullin as "a champion bloke".

"This is an incredibly sad day for us all," he said.

"Chumpy was a champion bloke as well as being a champion athlete.

"He had great charisma that allowed him to be a natural leader.

"He was always prepared to give his time to build winter sport in this country because he was so passionate about what he did.

"His enthusiasm was infectious and his impact on Olympic sport can't be overstated.

"Chumpy will be greatly missed, not just within our winter sports family but by the so many people he impacted on both here and overseas.

"This is a desperately sad time for his family, his friends, team-mates and all in winter sports.

"We are all devastated and our heartfelt sympathies go to his loved ones."

Tributes have already been placed on the beach where Alex Pullin was found ©Getty Images

Pullin is set to be remembered as a significant contributor to the development of elite snow sport in Australia.

"Chumpy was Australia's great snowboard male pioneer," said Olympic Winter Institute of Australia chief executive Geoff Lipshut.

"As a junior, he won a medal at the World Junior Championships, before going on to two World Championships, two World Cup Championships and three Olympics Games.

"From day one of his 12 years as an Olympic Winter Institute of Australia athlete, Chumpy attacked each day, competition and training session with his trademark intensity, purpose, energy and enthusiasm.

"Chumpy was a leader, a great champion and will be missed by all of the winter sports community both in Australia and around the world.

"It is very sad."