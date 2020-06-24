Champ becomes second player to test positive for coronavirus at PGA Tour event

Cameron Champ has become the second player to test positive for COVID-19 at a Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) Tour event.

The 25-year-old US player has subsequently withdrawn from the Travelers Championship at Cromwell, Connecticut after result of the test that was taken during pre-tournament screening yesterday afternoon.

Last Friday at the RBC Heritage, Nick Watney became the first PGA Tour professional to test positive for coronavirus at a tournament.

"Champ will have the PGA Tour’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines," the PGA Tour said in a statement.

Champ said he was feeling "great physically" and that he was surprised and disappointed in the result.

"It’s important now to take the necessary steps and measures to protect others, including my loved ones," the world number 79 added.

Champ, who now has to self-isolate for 10 days, has made 12 starts in the 2019-2020 season, winning the Safeway Open last September, his second career PGA Tour victory.