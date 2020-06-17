Uncertainty remains over the prospect of a Major League Baseball (MLB) season in 2020 amid an ongoing dispute between the league and its players' association, while reports have claimed some players and staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

The MLB and the Major League Baseball Players' Association (MLBPA) have been attempting to negotiate on several key areas to enable the season to begin.

Competition was initially due to start in March, but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Any proposal to begin needs the approval of the MLBPA with discussions set to take place on the impact on players' pay due to the shortened season.

MLB and the MLBPA agreed to a deal on March 26, under which players would get a prorated share of their salaries, but this was based only on playing in spectator-filled venues.

Teams claimed the proposed method of starting the season would still cause a $4 billion (£3.3 billion/€3.7 billion) loss and would give major league players 89 per cent of revenue, arguing that they were set to lose more money with each additional game played.

In recent discussions, the MLBPA disagreed with this and claimed clubs would lose less money with more games.

Negotiations have stalled between the MLB and MLBPA, leading to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred backtracking on his claim last week that he was "100 per cent" certain the season would start.

"It's just a disaster for our game, absolutely no question about it," Manfred told ESPN.

"It shouldn't be happening, and it's important that we find a way to get past it and get the game back on the field for the benefit of our fans.

"I'm not confident.

"I think there's real risk, and as long as there's no dialogue, that real risk is going to continue.

"The owners are 100 per cent committed to getting baseball back on the field.

"Unfortunately, I can't tell you that I'm 100 per cent certain that's going to happen."

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred backtracked on his claim he was "100 per cent" certain the season would start ©Getty Images

The MLBPA has hit back at Manfred's comments, with the association telling the MLB to set a schedule for the season.

They said it had produced proposals that would benefit "owners, players, broadcast partners and fans alike", before saying the MLB had threatened to implement a shortened season unless players agree to further concessions.

"Players want to play, it's who we are and what we do," said MLBPA executive director Tony Clark in a statement.

"Since March, the Association has made it clear that our number one focus is playing the fullest season possible, as soon as possible, as safely as possible.

"Players agreed to billions in monetary concessions as a means to that end, and in the face of repeated media leaks and misdirection we made additional proposals to inject new revenues into the industry – proposals that would benefit the owners, players, broadcast partners and fans alike.

"It's now become apparent that these efforts have fallen upon deaf ears.

"In recent days, owners have decried the supposed unprofitability of owning a baseball team and the commissioner has repeatedly threatened to schedule a dramatically shortened season unless players agree to hundreds of millions in further concessions.

"Our response has been consistent that such concessions are unwarranted, would be fundamentally unfair to players, and that our sport deserves the fullest 2020 season possible.

"These remain our positions today, particularly in light of new reports regarding MLB's national television rights – information we requested from the league weeks ago but were never provided.

"As a result, it unfortunately appears that further dialogue with the league would be futile.

"It's time to get back to work, tell us when and where."

USA Today has reported that the MLB has informed the MLBPA that several players and coaches have tested positive for coronavirus, which could delay the start of the season even if an agreement is reached.

A letter from MLB deputy commissioner Dan Halem reportedly says this is the primary reason the league is adamant about finishing the regular season on September 27.

Halem denied suggestions the MLB is seeking to ensure as few regular season games as possible to save money.