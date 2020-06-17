Ottawa will host the 2021 edition of the World Men's Curling Championship, it has been announced.

The decision means the Canadian capital will host a World Championship in the sport for the first time.

Matches are scheduled to be played at the TD Place Arena between April 3 and 11.

The World Curling Federation (WCF) announced news of the host alongside Curling Canada.

Since 2003, Canada has always hosted the Men's World Championship in odd-numbered years.

Six teams will qualify from Ottawa for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

"I am delighted to confirm that the World Men's Curling Championship 2021 will be held in Ottawa, Ontario during this upcoming season," said WCF President, Kate Caithness.

"It is a real pleasure to be able to hold one of our flagship championships in Curling Canada's home city for the first time.

"With Olympic qualification points on the line, this championship will be vitally important and I am certain that Ottawa will host a first class event."

This year's World Championship in Scottish city Glasgow was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TD Place Arena has been announced as the venue for the event ©Getty Images

Results from the event were due to be combined with those from the 2021 edition to determine the Beijing qualifiers, but due to the cancellation only Ottawa will now count.

The change has been approved by the International Olympic Committee.

"My hometown of Ottawa has proven itself as an amazing host for championship curling events over the years, and the 2021 World Men's Championship will give us all something to look forward to," said John Shea, the chairman of Curling Canada's Board of Governors.

"World-class curling belongs in world-class cities, and Ottawa fits that description perfectly."

TD Place Arena has the seating capacity for around 9,500 fans.

"In collaboration with our partners at the World Curling Federation, we will continue to monitor news and Government guidelines pertaining to COVID-19, with the main priority of keeping athletes and curling fans safe," said Curling Canada chief executive Katherine Henderson.

"That said, we are optimistic that in 11 months the world will be in a better place and we're excited about what will take place in Ottawa next April."

