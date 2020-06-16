World Taekwondo an the International Tennis Federation (ITF) have become members of the Global Esports Federation (GEF), the Tencent-backed organisation has today announced.

The GEF has stated that it wants to be a "pioneer" when it comes to esports based on real-life sports, which it calls active esports.

Many International Federations (IFs) governing Olympic sports have looked to enter the esports sector, especially in recent times as the coronavirus pandemic has limited opportunities for in-person competitions

Adding World Taekwondo and the ITF as members will help the two IFs "evolve a real sport experience in this digital age", GEF President Chris Chan said.

The GEF is only six months old, having been launched on December 16 of last year in Singapore.

Technology conglomerate Tencent was its founding partner.

"We have experienced an incredible acceleration in our engagement with the world’s International Federations during this unprecedented time," Chan said.

"The state of play for sport is progressing rapidly.

"We are set to support the International Federations in joining the world’s publishers, developers and the entire esports community in developing new platforms to evolve a real sport experience in this digital age."

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue says the organisation is "thrilled to be an active member for the development of active esports" ©Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation

The ITF and World Taekwondo are not the first organisations from the traditional sporting world to team up with the GEF.

Last month, the Commonwealth Games Federation and the GEF entered into an exploratory partnership to develop a Commonwealth esports strategy.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue said the body was "thrilled to be an active member for the development of active esports".

Choue added: "Now more than ever, we need to embrace technological advancement and promote healthy and active lifestyles around the world."

ITF chief operating officer Kelly Fairweather echoed those sentiments, saying presorts "present a myriad of opportunities for innovation and growth" and that the ITF "is keen to play an active part in global development as a Global Esports Federation member."

The GEF also announced Refract - a company is says "creates opportunities through gaming and entertainment to extend human experience beyond reality" - as its global partner for interactive technology.