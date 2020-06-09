The São Tomé and Príncipe National Olympic Committee (COSTP) held a video conference to discuss the way forward for sport in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 500 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the African archipelago nation, where to date 12 people have died.

COSTP President João Manuel da Costa Alegre Afonso led the video conference which included national governing bodies for various sports and the country's Paralympic Committee.

A number of ideas were exchanged with COSTP acknowledging the need to help the athletes and coaches most affected by the shutdown of sport caused by coronavirus.

Afonso also asked the Presidents of national federations to be "exemplary" when following COVID-19 guidelines and to pass information on to their athletes.

The video conference included various sporting officials from the country ©COSTP

In November, the COSTP began work on renovating their headquarters in Quinta Santo António.

It came after a deal was signed with the country's Sports Ministry, which commits the COSTP to partially financing the project.

São Tomé and Príncipe, a former Portugeuse colony, made its Olympic debut at Atlanta 1996 and has competed at every Summer Games since.

They have never won a medal and sent three athletes to Rio 2016, in athletics and canoeing.

In April of last year, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach welcomed Afonso and a delegation from the NOC to discuss sport in the country.