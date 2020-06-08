The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) has confirmed that its COVID-19 funding package for NOCs will value $11.65 million (£9.1 million/€10.3 million).

ANOC confirmed last month that it would provide additional money to help support countries preparing for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which are now scheduled for next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Funding will be distributed by the five Continental Associations and all 206 NOCs are in line to benefit, ANOC said.

The level and distribution of the cash package was decided following a Technical Working Group meeting, which included representatives from ANOC and the Continental Associations and the director of Olympic Solidarity, James Macleod.

Olympic Solidarity will coordinate with the Continental Associations to distribute the funding, to avoid any duplication with existing programmes.

NOCs will benefit either through case-by-case funding for exceptional needs, or through specific Tokyo 2020 projects run by the Continental Associations, such as training camps or athlete preparation programmes.

Acting ANOC President Robin Mitchell said the organisation was committed to serving, promoting and protecting the interests of the NOCs ©ANOC

"We are committed to helping NOCs and their athletes prepare for Tokyo 2020 by providing additional funding that will assist NOCs with the exceptional costs associated with the year delay of the Games," said ANOC's Acting President Robin Mitchell.

"The Technical Working Group has agreed the distribution of the funding in the fairest and most effective way possible to ensure all NOCs benefit directly or indirectly.

"ANOC is committed to serving, promoting and protecting the interests of the NOCs and we will continue to work to assist them in any way we can."

The funding provided will be audited by each of the Continental Association auditors and financial reports on NOC use of funds will be provided.

Last month, ANOC said money which had been allocated to the organisation's postponed General Assembly in Seoul would be put towards the NOC fund.

The budget for the 2020 ANOC General Assembly was confirmed to be $5.2 million (£4.2 million/€4.7 million) at last year's event in Qatar.