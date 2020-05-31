Swedish sporting associations encouraged to sign up for new website ParaMe

Sporting groups in Sweden have been urged to sign up to be part of a new platform intended to boost Para-sport in the country.

ParaMe is set to launch later this year, with one of its main aims to connect Para-athletes to places and associations where they can train and compete.

The new website from Parasport Sweden will allow users to apply filters, such as what their disability is and what sports they are interested in, to find the best places to be active.

Nearby suggestions will be offered, as well as details for how to get involved.

Elin Ström, the ParaMe project manager, identified the ultimate goal as being to engage with people with impairments who are not currently active in sport and boost participation levels.

Zebastian Modin won Sweden's lone medal at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics ©Getty Images

"ParaMe will be the big showcase for Para-sport in Sweden," Ström said.

More than 140 associations have so far registered, according to Parasport Sweden.

Registration is free and can be completed on the Parasport Sweden website.