Burson Cohn & Wolfe has been appointed by Spanish football league La Liga to help with the international communications surrounding the restart of the season.

La Liga has been suspended since March 12 after coronavirus cases increased rapidly worldwide.

It is planned that the remaining 11 rounds of matches will be able to be played from June 11 as restrictive measures are gradually eased in Spain.

Burson Cohn & Wolfe's global reach will aid communication efforts during the restart, it is hoped.

"As football reawakens in Spain, we are very happy to support La Liga as it relaunches its season," said Greg Curchod, BCW sports practice director.

"La Liga has some of the best clubs and players in the world, and we are looking forward to working with the league as they share not only the excitement on the pitch but also new initiatives with fans globally."

All 20 teams in La Liga returned to small group training on May 18, despite strict lockdown measures still being in place in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona.

Full squad sessions then began, with players set to get one week of individual training and four weeks of group training before matches get back underway.

Teams will play in empty venues, with Sevilla set to take on city rivals Real Betis at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on the first day of action.

Spain is one of the countries to have been worse-hit by the pandemic, having reported more than 283,000 cases and 27,000 deaths.