USA Weightlifting (USAW) has offered athletes another chance to qualify for national competitions through the Lift Proud Virtual Cup.

The online event will allow athletes to submit a qualifying total to future USAW competitions such as the National Championships, National Youth Championships and American Open Finals.

Submissions will be accepted from June 1 to 31, with the tournament also set to celebrate Pride Month.

It will be free to enter for any USAW member, but participants are encouraged to donate to the organisation's diversity and inclusion fund.

The registration process is set to open on June 1.

USAW has held a number of other online events during the coronavirus pandemic, including the American Open Series Online Qualifier and Virtual Super Championships.

A virtual training camp was also held last month, allowing youth and junior international lifters to take advantage of the resources they usually have at an in-person camp.

The United States is the nation with the most confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths.

More than 1.6 million people have been infected, with almost 100,000 people dying.