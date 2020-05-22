Samantha Teran has been named President of the Association of Pan American Sports Confederations’ (ACODEPA) Athletes Commission.

Teran has vowed to support athletes across all sports at continental level following her election to the role.

The Commission aims to support and provide athlete feedback to work of ACODEPA, the body which represents Pan American Sports Confederations as they aim to coordinate with the Panam Sports.

"I would like to thank Francisco Paradisi and all members of the Board of the Federación Panamericana de Squash for having supported my candidacy for member of the ACODEPA’s Athletes Commission," said Teran.

"Besides the great responsibility, I am also aware of the great importance this nomination has to the development of our beloved sport.

"I hereby state my full commitment with all athletes across different sports at a continental level, and I’m honoured to be their voice at this commission.

"I look forward to contributing in the best way possible."

Teran is a multiple Pan American Games medallist, with the Mexican star having won singles and doubles gold in front of a home crowd at Guadalajara 2011.

She also claimed eight bronze medals at the multi-sport event during her career, including in the team competition at Lima 2019.

Teran announced her retirement from squash after the Pan American Games in Lima last year.

The 38-year-old is Mexico’s highest ranked squash player of all time having peaked at world number 11 during her career.

She secured 16 titles on the Professional Squash Association World Tour and was a bronze medallist at the 2011 Women’s World Championships.

Teran also enjoyed success at the Pan American Senior Championships winning a record seven titles in the women’s singles, while she earned a record 15 gold medals at the Central America and Caribbean Games.