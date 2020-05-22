The Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) launched the second phase of its diversity and inclusion portal to coincide with the United Nations World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development yesterday.

Five Para-athletes helped to launch phase two by discussing their experiences of representing Canada, with videos of their recollections now added to the portal.

Among them was swimmer Aurélie Rivard, who won three gold medals at the Rio 2016 Paralympics.

Eight easy-to-consume videos of Andrea Carey, an expert in diversity and inclusion, answering common questions on the subject can also now be found on the portal.

"One of our core values at the CPC is inclusion and we take our role as leaders in promoting a safe, welcoming, and inclusive sport environment to heart," said CPC chief executive Karen O’Neill.

Happy #WorldDayforCulturalDiversity! #DYK that today we are launching our Inclusive Sport Hub Facebook group? Head on over to check it out to learn more about Diversity & Inclusion in Para sport! https://t.co/M6XYA782zi @AurelieRivard pic.twitter.com/vbTtw2dzDk — CDN Paralympics (@CDNParalympics) May 21, 2020

"These additional resources will provide an enhanced platform for people to engage and interact within the diversity and inclusion space, ask questions, share best practices, and further push our sport community to make sport in Canada a safe space for everyone, no matter their background."

A new Facebook group has been launched to mark phase two of the project, which it is hoped will be a useful place for all in the sporting community to discuss ideas and best practices.

The diversity and inclusion portal was launched last year and includes resource from CPC member federations and partners.

It also features an online self-assessment questionnaire which gives organisations instant feedback on where to start efforts to be more inclusive.

The portal can be found here.