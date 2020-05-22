The International Canoe Sailing World Championships have been postponed because of the coronavirus crisis.

Due to begin on December 30 of this year and run until January 8 2021, the event will instead be pushed back a year.

It is now scheduled to start on December 30 2021.

Lake Macquarie Yacht Club in Australia is still due to stage the 21st edition of the World Championships.

The International Canoe Federation (ICF) Sailing Committee made the decision alongside local organisers, citing mandatory quarantine periods currently in place in Australia as one of the reasons for delaying the event.

Although Australia has lifted some coronavirus restrictions, new arrivals must self-isolate for 14 days ©Getty Images

Complications with travel insurance and anticipated difficulties in transporting equipment to New South Wales also contributed to the decision.

The last edition of the World Championships took place in Pwllheli in Wales itself.

Britain's Robin Wood was victorious in the international canoe class, with American Chris Maas second.

The ICF has been forced to cancel or postpone numerous events because of the pandemic, including the World Championships for canoe sprint non-Olympic events and the Canoe Polo World Championships.

There are currently no international ICF events scheduled until September.