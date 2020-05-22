IBSA Goalball extends rules and regulations until end of 2021

International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Goalball has extended the sport's current rules and regulations until the end of 2021.

The 2018-2020 rules and regulations were due to expire at the end of this year and be replaced following a consultation with countries, coaches, athletes and officials.

It was decided to extend the rules following the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games to August 24 to September 5 2021, however.

Only typographic errors will be amended to improve readability.

The next major rule revision will be for the period January 1 2022 to December 31 2024.

IBSA Goalball has published a revised timeline to accommodate the extension.

The rule extension followed the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games to 2021 ©Getty Images

From August to November this year, National Federations will suggest rule changes, with the announcement of rules to be tested set to come in December.

Proposed rules are set to be tested at selected tournaments from January to April 2021, followed by the selection of rules during April and May 2021.

These will then be submitted to the IBSA Executive Board for approval on June 1 2021, with the rules coming into effect on January 1 2022.

The IBSA Football Committee has also announced new dates for the process of updating the sport's rules, delaying their introduction by a year.