René Fasel looks set to remain International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) President for an additional year, with the Swiss official saying the IIHF's Semi-Annual Congress will be postponed until 2021.

The Semi-Annual Congress, which was scheduled to take place in Saint Petersburg in September, is when the Presidential election will be held.

However, it looks set to join the long list of events cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Fasel telling Russian state news agency TASS that it will be formally postponed next month.

"We will organise a Congress in June - a virtual Congress, an electronic Congress, where the Council will propose to the Congress that we postpone the election by one year, that we move the Semi-Annual Congress 2020 to September 2021,” Fasel said.

The Annual Congress, which is being held virtually, is due to take place on June 10.

Saint Petersburg is due to host the IIHF Semi-Annual Congress ©Getty Images

Fasel, 70, is stepping down after 26 years as IIHF President.

His successor will only be able to hold the role for 12 years after the IIHF brought in new term limits.

Fasel is an International Olympic Committee member and was on the organisation's Executive Board for eight years until 2016.

insidethegames has contacted the IIHF for comment.